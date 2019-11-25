Anthony "Tony" Sims, a native and resident of Jackson, LA departed this life Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet at the age of 64. He was an Army Veteran and a retired Warehouse Supervisor. Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 9am until Religious services at 11am at F.T. Missionary Baptist Church 4712 Hwy 10 Jackson, LA 70748. Elder Richard London, Officiating. Interment in the church cemetery. He is survived by his wife Lillian Jarrell Sims;3 daughters Adrienne Sims, Rhonda Harris; 5 sons Anthony Sims, Jr., Will Sims, Steven Jefferson, Carl Jefferson, Leroy "June" Harris; 2 sisters Maggie Sims, Patricia Sims LeDuff; 2 brothers Terrence Sims, Willie Sims, Sr. and 20 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents George Sims, Sr. and Fannie McCray Sims, brother George Sims, Jr. and Baby Sims. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019