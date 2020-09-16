1/1
Anthony Victorian
Anthony Victorian entered into eternal rest on September 13, 2020. Survived by his wife, Susie M. Victorian; daughters, Kimberly Tripeaux (Kevin), Dr. LaShonda Victorian and LaTonya Batiste (Steven); sisters, Mildred V. Duhe and Mary V. Jackson (John); brothers, Ernest Victorian, Jr., Gregory Victorian (Veronica), Roger Victorian (Georgia) and James Victorian (Ava); grandchildren, Kalaia Tripeaux, Skylar Batiste, Jhonothan Victorian, Jaisha Victorian, Kevin Tripeaux, II and Braylen Batiste. Preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Victorian, Sr. and Anastasia J. Victorian; brothers, Leroy Victorian and John Floyd Victorian. Visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 am, St. Augustine Catholic Church, 807 New Roads, St., New Roads, LA. Father Patrick Healy, SSJ officiating. Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be private and a ticket will be required. Interment St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery, New Roads, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
SEP
18
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
September 16, 2020
I pray that God keeps his protective arms around you during this time. Daddy Vic will forever be missed and his presence will be irreplaceable, but know that he is always with and you and your family are forever loved. ❤
Dawn Dukes Albert
Friend
