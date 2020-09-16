Anthony Victorian entered into eternal rest on September 13, 2020. Survived by his wife, Susie M. Victorian; daughters, Kimberly Tripeaux (Kevin), Dr. LaShonda Victorian and LaTonya Batiste (Steven); sisters, Mildred V. Duhe and Mary V. Jackson (John); brothers, Ernest Victorian, Jr., Gregory Victorian (Veronica), Roger Victorian (Georgia) and James Victorian (Ava); grandchildren, Kalaia Tripeaux, Skylar Batiste, Jhonothan Victorian, Jaisha Victorian, Kevin Tripeaux, II and Braylen Batiste. Preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Victorian, Sr. and Anastasia J. Victorian; brothers, Leroy Victorian and John Floyd Victorian. Visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 am, St. Augustine Catholic Church, 807 New Roads, St., New Roads, LA. Father Patrick Healy, SSJ officiating. Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be private and a ticket will be required. Interment St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery, New Roads, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.