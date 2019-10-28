Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony W. 'Tony' Carver Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony "Tony" Wayne Carver, Sr. passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019 at the age of 64. He was raised in Georgia and moved to New Orleans in the 1970s, where he owned a successful business for 30 years. He is survived by his long-time girlfriend, Ali Thorp; children, Anthony "TJ" Carver, Jr. (Erin), Ashly Carver Waltermire, and Amanda Michelle Carver; grandchildren Savannah Rose Waltermire, Aubrey Liam Carver, and Ella Rowan Eymard; brothers Roland and Frank Carver; and a host of extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents Earnest Lee Carver and Emily Ozella Turbeyfield, and brothers Tim and Raymond Carver. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life at 6:30 pm on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at First Assembly Of God, 3301 New Highway 51, LaPlace, LA. Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall following the celebration. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019

