Anthony Windell "Tony" Morgan Jr.

Guest Book
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Linda O'Conner
  • "Tony we will miss you so much, But we do know that God The..."
    - Irma Chambers
Service Information
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA
70722
(225)-683-5222
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Emmanuel B.C.
8064 Mickens Road
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Anthony Windell "Tony" Morgan, Jr. 46 years old passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Butterfly Wing. Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5 PM until 8 PM at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton 11816 Jackson Street Clinton, LA 70722. Funeral Services May 11, 2019 at 11 AM at Greater Emmanuel B.C. 8064 Mickens Road Baton Rouge, LA 70811. Rev. Gary Porter, Officiating. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his Father, Anthony Morgan, Sr. and Mother Denise Armstrong and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangement entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.