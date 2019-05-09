Anthony Windell "Tony" Morgan, Jr. 46 years old passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Butterfly Wing. Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5 PM until 8 PM at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton 11816 Jackson Street Clinton, LA 70722. Funeral Services May 11, 2019 at 11 AM at Greater Emmanuel B.C. 8064 Mickens Road Baton Rouge, LA 70811. Rev. Gary Porter, Officiating. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his Father, Anthony Morgan, Sr. and Mother Denise Armstrong and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangement entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019