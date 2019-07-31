Antoine "T.J." Ourso, 88, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Donaldsonville, LA. He was a native and resident of Donaldsonville. T.J. was a veteran of the United States Army. A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Paincourtville, LA at 10:00 am. He is survived by two sons, Stacy Ourso and Anthony (T.J.) Ourso III (Whitney) and one daughter, Wendy Ourso (partner Jeffrey Falcon); five grandchildren, Keri Hale Daigle (Jake), Karson, Bentley, Hodge and Colton; great-grandchildren Joslyn and Kye Daigle. He is survived by four sisters, Sadie Holland of Whitehouse, TX, Florence Falcon of Donaldsonville, Dianne Ourso and Lauren Ourso of St. Amant. Preceded in death by first wife, Lorena Talbot Ourso and second wife Patricia Bourge Ourso; parents Laura Fernandez Ourso and Tony Ourso; two sisters, Bernice Cassard and Joyce Bankston. At T.J.'s request, his body will be donated to the Louisiana State University for the advancement of science.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019