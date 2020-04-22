Antoine "Butch" Medine, 97, was born on July 17, 1922 and passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. He was a native of Donaldsonville, LA and a resident of Napoleonville, LA for 74 years. He is survived by his children, Florence "Tootie" Hock (Milton) and Donald J. Medine (Judy). He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren, Stacey, Jason, Tanya, Tara, Scott, Kyle, John, Samuel, Teri, and Drew; 22 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Jeanne "Tety" Arboneaux Medine; son, Gregory "Beanie" Medine; grandson, Ron Medine; his parents, Emile and Dolphine Carbo Medine; and siblings, Heard Medine, Mary Millet, Rita Bouquet, and Emile Medine, Jr. He was enlisted in the Navy for 3 years during which time he served in World War II. After being discharged from the military, he went on to work for 32 years at the Napoleonville Bakery where he was fondly known as the bread man. Upon his retirement from the bakery, he continued his work at McDermott Industries for 10 years, and then went on to work at Glenwood Sugar Mill for 16 years, while also cleaning and painting tombs at local parish churches. He was a family man who lived a simple life and left behind a legacy of selflessness, kindness, and caring for others, even animals. He became known to those close to him as the animal whisperer. He loved all animals but especially loved cats, dogs, and feeding the birds. He will be forever remembered for his great smile, his work ethics, his witty sense of humor, and his love and devotion to his beloved wife. He will be terribly missed by his family and all the lives he has touched. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Memorial Mass and a special graveside recognition for his military service will be held at a later date at St. Anne Catholic Church and Cemetery in Napoleonville. Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com. Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020.