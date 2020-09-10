1/1
Antoinette C. Green
Antoinette C. Green, a native and resident of Plaquemine, LA passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Antoinette was loved by many and a faithful member of Nazarene Baptist Church. She leaves to cherish two devoted children Tenisha and Michael Jr. (Chelsee); two loving grandchildren Michael, III and Eliska; a sister Marjorie (Charley Sr.) Caldwell and a brother Joseph Cole. Public viewings will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9 am until 11:30 am at Nazarene Baptist Church, 6571 LA Hwy 1 South, Brusly, LA 70806. A private funeral, due to current CDC guidelines, will be held September 12, 2020 at 12 pm at Nazarene Baptist Church, Professional Services Entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA, (225) 687-2860.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
1 entry
September 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful friend. We love you and miss you always. The memories we will carry with us. See you later my girl!
Ms. G Williams and the girls
Ms. G Williams
Friend
