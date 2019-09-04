Antonie D. Tate

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonie D. Tate.
Service Information
MJR Friendly Services Funeral
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-665-8002
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pine Grove Baptist Church
6670 Hwy. 412
Slaughter, LA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pine Grove Baptist Church
6670 Hwy. 412
Slaughter, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Baptist Church
6670 Hwy. 412
Slaughter, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Antonie D. Tate, age 41, a resident of Slaughter, departed this life, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Baker. Visitation at Pine Grove Baptist Church, 6670 Hwy. 412, Slaughter from 4 pm to 8 pm Thursday, Sept. 5th. Visitation will resume at the church from 9 am Friday until religious service at 11 am. Conducted by Rev. Effrem Marshall. Interment in Pine Grove Cemetery, Slaughter. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service F/H, Denham Springs.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Denham Springs, LA   (225) 665-8002
funeral home direction icon