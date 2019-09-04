Antonie D. Tate, age 41, a resident of Slaughter, departed this life, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Baker. Visitation at Pine Grove Baptist Church, 6670 Hwy. 412, Slaughter from 4 pm to 8 pm Thursday, Sept. 5th. Visitation will resume at the church from 9 am Friday until religious service at 11 am. Conducted by Rev. Effrem Marshall. Interment in Pine Grove Cemetery, Slaughter. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service F/H, Denham Springs.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019