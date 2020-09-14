Antrinesha "Nesha" McCallister was born on March 5, 2000, she transitioned into her heavenly home on September 4, 2020. Nesha was a graduate of the East Feliciana High School class of 2018. She leaves to cherish her life; Her Loving Mother Beulah Bennett (Roderick), Father Irvin (Desiree) George, a special brother Patrick R. Spears, Jr. Her grandmothers Mary Thomas whom reared her, & Rosetta George. (4) brothers, (6) sisters, (1) Godson, (6) nephews, (1) niece, (2) God-sisters, (2) special aunts Precious (Quentin) Phillips & Evangelist Louise Bennett along with a host of other loving aunts, uncles, close cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation at the Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson St., Clinton, La. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 9 am-11 am .Graveside service at the Smith Memorial Cemetery in Felixville, La. at 11 am conducted by Rev. Sterling Wright officiating.

