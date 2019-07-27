Aolar Wilson, a native Solitude, West Feliciana Parish and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was 89 years old and a Retired Educator with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. Viewing will be Wednesday, July 31, at 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora Street, Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 27 to July 31, 2019