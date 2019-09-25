Apostle Gary Wayne Raby, a native of Baton Rouge, LA, departed this earthly life for eternity with Christ at his residence on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the age of 62. He was the Founder and Pastor of True Believers Christian Center. He was also the Chief Apostle of United Independent Churches Incorporated. Visiting for Apostle Raby will be at Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Visiting resumes on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Saintsville C.O.G.I.C., 8930 Plank Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Apostle Thomas Keys, officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Memories of Apostle Raby will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Pastor Joyce Robertson Raby; his 3 children, Dehavius Raby, Sr., Travis Raby (Teenie) and Victoria Raby Henry (Nadaniel); 7 grandchildren, Dekeena, Dehavius, Jr., Montrel, Trevaun, Valani, Destiny and Navaeh; 4 sisters, Georgia Johnson, Emily Phillips, Patricia Magee (Rozzie, Sr.) and Linda Johnson (Caster); a brother, Joe Raby (Linda); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Apostle Raby was preceded in death by his parents, George and Viola Duncan Raby; brother, George Raby, III; sisters, Joyce Hunt and Viola Jones and paternal and maternal grandparents. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019