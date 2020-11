Or Copy this URL to Share

Share April's life story with friends and family

Share April's life story with friends and family

April "Dee" Jones transitioned from this earthly life on Nov. 7, 2020. She was born on Dec. 20, 1963. April's Home-going service will be held on Nov. 21, 2020 at Winnfield Funeral Home 7221 Plank Rd. Br, La 70811.