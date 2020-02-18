A ceremony celebrating the life of April Powell Miller will be held at 1pm on Saturday February 22, 2020 at Fellowship Church, 14363 LA Hwy 73 Prairieville; visitation will begin at 12 noon; Pastor Kirk Jones officiating. On Friday February 14, 2020 April a loving mother and wife passed away at the age of 66 years, at her home in Prairieville. She was born on June 13, 1953 in Baton Rouge to the union of the late Ray and Barbara Powell. She attended Istrouma High School and Baton Rouge Vo Tech School. April worked several jobs, but always loved working with her flowers; flowers was certainly her passions. On June 20, 1975 she married Ed Miller and they raised one son, Brandon. She loved the outdoors, motorcycle riding, travel, singing and dancing. She never met a stranger and her kind and compassionate spirit was known by everyone. She is preceded in death by her parents, son and sister Diane. She is survived by her husband Ed; brothers John Ray and Roger Powell; also survived by nieces and nephews. Special thanks and appreciation from the family to Colleen, her care giver, Amedisys Hospice; Nikki, Corey, Dr. Rousell, Jennifer, David and Tricia. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to honor her life and memory by her family; to give a gift of love please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/april-powell-miller Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, 2020