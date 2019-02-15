Funeral Mass for Aral John Dupont of Plaucheville will take place at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Dupont on Monday, February 18th, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Marin Laird officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17th, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall. Visitation will resume Monday morning at 9:00 a.m. at the Hall. Burial will commence at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery. Mr. Dupont, age 87, passed away at The Woodleigh of Baton Rouge Nursing Home on Wednesday, February 13th, 2019. Mr. Dupont was a former resident of the Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Bordelon Dupont; the mother of his children, Lena Loraine White; parents, Leo & Carrie Mae Dupont; brother, J.Y. Dupont, and granddaughter, Ashley Dupont. He is survived by his children, Jennifer Poole (Robert) of Zachary, Allan Dupont (Patricia) of Denham Springs, Mark Dupont of St. Paul, MN, Arlis Dupont (Pamela) of Denham Springs; step-children, Ben Lemoine and Cheryl Fontaine; sister, Leona Dillman of Metairie; half-sister, Verlin Poche and Kerry Mae Mayeaux; half-brother, Hurron Dupont. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Honored to serve as pallbearers are: Michael Poole, Robert Poole, Kevin Fleming, Cody Dupont, Allan Dupont and Michael Doyle, and as Honorary Pallbearer; Gene Rhee. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com. Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St., Mansura, LA 71350 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aral John Dupont.
Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura - Mansura
6608 Porterie St. P.O. Box 415
Mansura, LA 71350
318-964-2324
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2019