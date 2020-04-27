Archie Hooper
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Archie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Archie Hooper, 83 years old, beloved husband, father, and paw paw passed away at home surrounded by his family on April 26, 2020. He was born on April 30, 1936 to Newton and Ellen Hooper in Kolin, LA. Archie was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Choctaw Hunting Club for more than 30 years. Archie enjoyed fishing at his camp on Old River for the last 48 years. He retired from Local 406 of Operating Engineers. Archie is survived by his daughter-in-law, Kathy Pinsonat; sons, Darrell Hooper and wife, Dez and Darren Hooper and wife, Gayle; and daughter, DeDe Harris and husband, Jerry; 6 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. Archie is preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Beverly Hooper; son Randy Hooper; daughter, Renee Kirkland; grandson, Jared Hooper; granddaughters, Kari Dowty and Audri Harris. The burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker LA. Please contact family for service information.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker, LA 70714
(225) 775-1991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved