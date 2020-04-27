Archie Hooper, 83 years old, beloved husband, father, and paw paw passed away at home surrounded by his family on April 26, 2020. He was born on April 30, 1936 to Newton and Ellen Hooper in Kolin, LA. Archie was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Choctaw Hunting Club for more than 30 years. Archie enjoyed fishing at his camp on Old River for the last 48 years. He retired from Local 406 of Operating Engineers. Archie is survived by his daughter-in-law, Kathy Pinsonat; sons, Darrell Hooper and wife, Dez and Darren Hooper and wife, Gayle; and daughter, DeDe Harris and husband, Jerry; 6 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. Archie is preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Beverly Hooper; son Randy Hooper; daughter, Renee Kirkland; grandson, Jared Hooper; granddaughters, Kari Dowty and Audri Harris. The burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker LA. Please contact family for service information.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store