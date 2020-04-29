Archie N. Triche
Archie N. Triche beloved husband, a resident of Port Allen, LA., passed away on April 29, 2020 at the age of 70. He retired from West Baton Rouge Parish School Board Office and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Archie is survived by his wife, Beverly C. Triche; sister and brother-in-law, Wendy T. Peavy husband Robert; and brother and sister-in-law, Woody R. Triche and wife, Arlene H. Triche. He is preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Elnora Triche and his beloved companion Roscoe. A private graveside service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family of Archie wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Audubon Hospice and Ms. Kat, Ms. Denise and John.

