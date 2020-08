Or Copy this URL to Share

Ardean Robinson entered into eternal peace on August 12, 2020 at the age of 87. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4 pm-6 pm, at Rollins Funeral Home, 409 Sligo Street, Woodville, MS 39669. The graveside burial service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10:00 am, at King Solomon Baptist Church, 16445 Pickneyville Rd, Woodville, MS 39669. Everyone in attendance MUST wear a face mask.

