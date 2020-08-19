Ardie Joseph Bertrand entered into eternal rest on August 18, 2020 at the age of 73. A.J. was a native of Plaquemine, LA and long-time resident of New Roads, LA. He enjoyed his retirement from Teche Electric in 2015. Prior to working for Teche, he was a sales representative at Shel-Boze in Baton Rouge for many years. He loved traveling in his motor home with his wife and many friends of the YYR (Yeah YA Right) camping group. He thoroughly enjoyed golfing on a regular basis. He was a member of False River Golf and Country Club and a past member of the Ole Miss Hunting Club. A.J. is survived by his wife of 51 years, Diana Langlois Bertrand; son, the pride and joy of his life, Scott Bertrand and daughter-in-law Kellie (Roy) Bertrand; brother Russell Bertrand (and wife Beth); nieces Melissa (Bertrand) Canezaro and husband, Jerry; Tammie (Bertrand) Armand and husband Chad; godchildren Corey Canezaro and John Russ Duval; brother and sister-in-law's Douglas and Rae Langlois and Larry and Nancy Langlois. A.J. was preceded in death by his parents Horace and Susie Bertrand. Services will include visitation at Niland's Funeral Home on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. A funeral mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church will follow visitation at 1:00 p.m. Entombment will immediately follow at False River Memorial Mausoleum.Pallbearers will be Larry Langlois, Chad Armand, Corey Canezaro, Reginald Laborde, Matt Shelton, Lester (Butch) Roy and Gerald Manola. Honorary Pallbearers will be Russell Bertrand, Jerry Canezaro, Ardie Persick, Tommy Persick, and Douglas Langlois. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memoriam to St. Jude's Children Hospital.Special thanks to Pointe Coupee General Hospital, Acadian Ambulance Service, Dr. Louis V. Montelaro and Dr. Bryan Hathorn. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, St. Mary's Church requires everyone to wear a mask at all times during the service. If you are not able to wear one for medical reasons, you must provide a doctor's excuse to St. Mary's. Please bring your own mask.

