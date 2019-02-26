The legacy of Areatha Hookfin Dixon (Mula) began July 06, 1937. Born to Lena Knighton Smith and Otis Hookfin. Her physical life concluded on Thursday, February 21st, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, where she was surrounded by family and friends. View of remains, Friday, March 1, 2019, 6-8 pm Hambrick Family Mortuary, 808 West Worthey Road, Gonzales, Louisiana. Second Viewing, Saturday, March 2, 2019, 9 -11 am. Followed by Memorial Services, Iberville Christian Center, 4070 Hwy 30, St. Gabriel, LA, 11 am. Dr. Reverend Terry M. Hasten officiating.
Hambrick Family Mortuary - Gonzalez
808 W Worthy Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225) 644-3302
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2, 2019