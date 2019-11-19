Ariel Ann Bartholomew, a longtime resident of Walker, and a native of St. Bernard Parish, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, in New Orleans, LA at the age of 24, as a result of a tragic automobile accident when an impaired driver collided with the vehicle, in which she was a passenger. Ariel was a 2013 graduate of Walker High School and a certified pharmacy technician at CVS pharmacy of Walker. Whether you knew her well or barely at all, she always left you thinking about how absolutely beautiful, ridiculously funny, or just downright inappropriate she was, she left her mark on everyone. She will continue to stay with us in our memories and through the laughs she forced us to endure with her silly personality. Ariel was dearly loved and will be missed by all. Ariel leaves behind her children whom she loved more than anything, Easton Lee Brown, and Riley Paige Easley; they were her world. Ariel wanted nothing more than for them to have a wonderful life. She is also survived by her mother and father, Jennifer Newman Duet and Shawn Duet; brothers Ethan Baiamonte, Evin Baiamonte, and Alex Duet; grandparents, Patricia and Robert Newman, Denise Pepperman and Robert Pepperman, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, co-workers, and friends. She is preceded in death by her biological father Samuel Bartholomew Jr.; grandfather, Samuel Bartholomew Sr.; and her Uncle Paul Newman. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Revival Temple Church 28521 Walker South Rd. (Hwy 447) Walker, LA 70785, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Pastor Willis Easley and Pastor Darryl Courtney. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Condolences and other information can be found online at www.mclinfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to a charity at www.autismspeaks.org an organization advancing breakthroughs in Autism Research, in memory of Ariel. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019