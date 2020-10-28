Arile Joseph "A.J." Laiche, a resident of Gramercy, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 72. He was born March 18, 1948 to Arile and Ada Tregre Laiche. A.J. leaves memories with his wife of 48 years, Coleen Benoit Laiche; three children, Ginger Laiche Fritsche (Ben), Ryan Laiche (Lindsay) and Jared Laiche; four grandsons, Brandt Fritsche, Brayden Fritsche, Collins Laiche and Rhett Laiche; and one sister, Ada Laiche Guidry (Alvin). He is preceded in death by his parents. He was a 1966 graduate of Lutcher High School and in 1970 received a B.S. in Industrial Management from Nicholls State College. He served as Municipal Clerk for the Town of Gramercy for 18 years and Director of Finance for St. James Parish Government for 15 years, until his retirement in 2007. He then served as a part-time data analyst for CCMSI. He was actively involved in and served in many leadership positions in organizations such as the Government Finance Officers Association, Louisiana Municipal Clerks Association, Lutcher/Gramercy Jaycees, Knights of Columbus and Festival of the Bonfires. He was also a member of the Board of Governors at River Parishes Hospital and the St. James Parish Economic Development Board. A.J. was an avid golfer, a loyal Lutcher Bulldog and LSU Tiger fan, and considered himself a bourbon connoisseur. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, and an exceptional Gramps, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Rose Lynn Funeral Home in Lutcher from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM. A Mass will follow at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Gramercy at 11:00 AM. Rose Lynn Funeral Services has been entrusted with handling his arrangements. If your heart leads you to do so, please consider honoring A.J. by donating to the American Heart Association
.