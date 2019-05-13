Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlen D. Gross. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arlen Dale Gross (2/21/1933 - 5/2/2019) died at 86 in Baton Rouge, LA. Upon discharge from the United States Army in 1955, Arlen joined the volunteer fire department in his hometown of Gurley, NE. He then graduated from the School of Fire Protection Technology at Oklahoma State University in 1959. After graduating he went to work as a Sales & Service Engineer for Akron Brass, covering everything west of the Mississippi River. He became nationally-known as an expert in fire streams and taught all over the country. In 1973 Arlen went to work at what is now known as the Carrol L Herring Fire & Emergency Training Institute at LSU. He started the annual Exhibit Days, designed, taught and supervised numerous programs on topics such as hazardous materials and apparatus driver/operator. He also delivered training programs to fire service personnel in numerous foreign countries. He retired in 1998. Since 1975 Arlen was involved with Louisiana Special Olympics. Over the years he became a certified coach and a trainer of coaches, developed the Bocce program in the Capital Area, was on numerous committees and received many recognitions for his dedication. He traveled the country and even overseas volunteering his time. You knew where to find him on Tuesday evening (bowling alley) or Saturday morning (Bocce or Horseshoe courts) and for many years the swimming pool any morning of the week. Arlen is survived by his wife of almost 51 years, Ardith. They had two children together, Greg Gross & Amy Gross; but Arlen always thought of Ardith's boys as his own, Forrest (Arlene) Carper and Michael Carper (Sharon). Arlen loved being Papa to his grandchildren: Cody (Stefanie) Carper, Whitney (Jay) Carper Harrison, Robert (Laura) Carper, and Carlene (Wes) Rosado Martin AND his great-grandchildren: Garrison, Liliana, Jack, Alaina, Wells, Scarlett, Winston, MaLou. A celebration of life memorial service will be held in June. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Louisiana Special Olympics ( www.laso.org ) in Arlen's honor. Keep tinkering. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 13 to May 14, 2019

