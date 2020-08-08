Arlene Allen, born May 31, 1959, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Marion Davis Allen and Edward Allen, Jr. Beloved mother to Brandon Ryan Allen and "GM" to her precious granddaughter Brooklyn Riley Allen, Arlene is survived by siblings Walter, Cindy, and Paula Allen and a host of other relatives. Arlene was a "people person;" she struck up conversations with relative strangers easily-the mailman, Amazon delivery driver, or store clerk, etc. However, she counted as her dearest friends and confidants Walter Coleman, her fiancé; Clarence "Michael" Corneilus, a lifelong friend; Barbara Isom; Walter Swan (father of Brandon); Rhonda Windom; Mary Ruth Carter; Erin Allen and several others. A proud 1977 graduate of Mount Carmel High School, Arlene also attended Loyola University of New Orleans. She served the United States Postal Services (USPS) for over 30 years and was also a loyal Ochsner Health System employee. Relatives, friends, and employees of USPS and Ochsner Health, Saint Mary of the Angeles and Mount Carmel High School alumni, and members of Loving Four Baptist Church, are invited to attend the following services for the decedent on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Saint Mary of the Angeles Church, 3501 Miro Street, New Orleans, LA 70117. Public Viewing: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The family deeply regrets, that in keeping with the City of New Orleans' protocol for social distancing and occupancy limitations, that seating will not be available for the viewing. Private services: 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Services for members of Arlene's immediate family and other guests of the family (ONLY). Seating is reserved.

