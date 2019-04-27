Arlene Dupuy Mattei was 61 and a resident of Walker, LA. She passed away at the Baton Rouge General on Thursday April 25, 2019. Arlene worked for Louisiana Dealer Services for 18 years. Her service will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Monday April 29, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9am to 11am with the service starting at 11am and the burial following at Evergreen Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband Edwin L Mattei Jr.; daughter Heather Ardion; grandchildren Gavin Clark, Ava Clark; brother Van Dupuy, wife Farilyn Dupuy; brother Micheal Dupuy; and sister Christine Grant. She is preceded in death by her parents Belton and Ruby Dupuy. Arlene never meet a stranger; she loved talking to everyone. She loved being in outside weather, be it camping, fishing, boating, or just cutting her grass. Arlene especially loved working in her garden even if it was just to sit and watch the roses bloom. She also loved traveling and seeing new places. Thank you to Baton Rouge General and the staff for taking such good care of her. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019