Arlene Michelle "Bubba" Butler
Arlene Michelle Butler, "Bubba" was a native of Brusly, LA - Lukeville Ln and a resident of Oakland, CA for over 40 years. Arlene departed this life on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the San Francisco General Hospital at the age of 60 years old. Arlene will be remembered by (1) brother Kevin (Joyce) Butler, Baton Rouge, LA; (1) niece Kimberly Renell, Austin, TX; devoted friend Geneva Davis & close relatives Laura Mae Isidore, both of San Francisco, CA., Karen Randle, Brusly, LA. (4) aunts Delores Nelson, and Sherell Porter, Port Allen, LA. Carolyn LeBlanc, Baton Rouge, LA, Wanda Faye (Alfred) Pinkney, Brusly, LA. (5) Uncles Daryl Lights and Rodney Bynum, Baton Rouge, LA; Mickey (Tonetta) Bynum, Addis, LA; Johnny (Deborah) Lights and James Bynum, Plaquemine, LA; Larry Bynum, Port Allen, LA; Godmother Lillie Mae Breaux, Port Allen, LA and a host of other relatives and friends. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Rose Mary Butler Snearl, brother Michael Butler, step-father, Charles Snearl, grandparents, Gabe and Leotha Butler; Blanche Bynum and Leroy Lights, Dewey Breaux. Remains entrusted to Duggan's Funeral Service, 3434 Seventeeth Street, San Francisco, CA 94110.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Funeral Service
3434 17th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 431-4900
