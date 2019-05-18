Arley R. Baker, 96, passed away on May 1, 2019. A native of Albion, OK, and a resident of Baton Rouge for 67 years, Arley served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II in North Africa and Europe. After the war he married the love of his life, Mary Frances Reynolds, on New Year's Day 1946, and enrolled at the University of Oklahoma, where he received a bachelor's degree in physics. He and Mary Frances moved with their two young sons to Baton Rouge in 1952 when he accepted a position with Copolymer Rubber and Chemical Corp., where he worked until his retirement in 1982. Throughout his life Arley pursued a wide range of interests, including camping and fishing trips with his young family in the 1950s, and travels during retirement when he and Mary Frances visited natural and historic sites across the country, and pursued genealogy research in county courthouses and cemeteries in many states. In retirement they also traveled to various countries, including revisiting localities where he served during World War II in Sicily, Rome, southern Italy, and Tunisia. While employed at Copolymer he served as an adviser in the Junior Achievement program sponsored by that company for Baton Rouge area youth. Other active pursuits included sailing, where he served as commodore of the Pelican Yacht Club; he was an avid ham radio operator; and he enjoyed learning computer skills as a member of Cajun Clickers. He is survived by his two sons Lang Baker of Baton Rouge and Gary Baker of Elgin, Texas; his nephew Paul W. Thurman of Glen Ridge, New Jersey, and two great-nieces, Paul's daughters Lisa and Vanessa Thurman. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Reynolds Baker, his parents Perry and Sybil Kight Baker, his brother Garland Baker, and his sister Velma Thurman. Interment was in Resthaven Gardens of Memory on May 4, 2019, in a private observance by family. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 18 to May 19, 2019