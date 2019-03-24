Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlo Chavers M.D.. View Sign

Arlo Chavers M.D., a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, passed away in his home surrounded by his loved ones on March 21, 2019 at the age of 96. He was born in Baton Rouge on February 14, 1923 to parents Charlie and Irene Zachary Chavers. Dr. Chavers graduated from LSU Medical School in 1948. He practiced medicine in Baton Rouge for over thirty years and was City Parish physician many of those years. He was a veteran of WWII and the Korean War. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason of the Scottish Rite and a member of North Baton Rouge Lions Club where he was awarded the 1963 Ivan Woodard Leo Award. He is survived by daughter, Karen K. Chavers and sister Jeannie Aucoin. Preceded in death by his wife Kathryn Hoyt Chavers, parents Charlie and Irene Zachary Chavers; brothers, Sidney E. Chavers, Thomas Charles (T.C.) Chavers and sister Elizabeth (Libby) Facundus. Pallbearers will be Phillip Woods, Tim Barfield, Creighton Abadie, Richard Aucoin, Robert Rome, and William Rome. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on Tuesday March 26, 2019, from 9:00 am until funeral service time of 12:00pm. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

