Arlon Wauwiece Coghlan

Arlon Wauwiece Coghlan died on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was 85 years old and was a former retail clerk at K&B. Memorial visitation will be on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary from 5 pm until 8 pm. She is survived by her children, Linda Beach and Ronnie Allen and wife, Claudia. Grandchildren, Stacy Peterson and Joseph Buratt and girlfriend, Terri Leblanc, a great grand daughter, Dianna Peterson and great great grandchildren, Kaiden and Christian Ramey. Arlon is preceded in death by her parents, LE and Eunice Woods, 2 sisters, Hazel Graham and Dorothy Bolda and a brother, LW Woods. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 16 to June 17, 2019
