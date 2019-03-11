Services for Mr. Armand Raymond Creighton will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 2:00pm at Riverwood Family with interment in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be prior to the service on Tuesday from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm at Riverwood. Armand Raymond Creighton, 88, of Brookhaven, passed from this life on March 8, 2019, at his residence. He was born on December 13, 1930 to John L. Creighton and Hilda Darkemeyer Creighton. Mr. Creighton was a packing room supervisor with L.A. Frey & Sons. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Brookhaven and he enjoyed doing yard work and woodworking. Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Frances Mary Randazzo Creighton; brother, John H. Creighton; and sister, Ara Lee. Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Carol Boden of Chalmette, LA; and his special friends and care-givers, William and Nancy Moore of Brookhaven, MS. If you would like to leave a word of sympathy to the Creighton family you may do so at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019