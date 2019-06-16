Armando Lapitan Aranas, age 82, passed away on June 12, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center. He was born on January 15, 1937 in Los Banos, Laguna, Philippines. He was the son of Santiago and Benita Aranas. He immigrated to America in 1978 with his family and settled in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He worked at the LSU Physics and Astronomy Department for 30 years. He was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dr. Teodora Javier Aranas, children Amando and Laura Elizabeth Aranas, Dr. Edmund J. Aranas, and Dr. (Lt Col) Rhodora and (Lt Col) William Beckinger. The family would like to give special thanks to his nephew, Isaac Gill Javier, and brother in law, Dr. Walfredo Javier, and the medical staff at Baton Rouge General Medical Center for their loving care and support. He was loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will take place at St. Jude Catholic Church, 9150 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA., on Tuesday, June 18, from 9:00am until Mass of Christian Burial time of 11:00am. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 16 to June 18, 2019