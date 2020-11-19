1/1
Armystery M. Price was born on January 30, 1946 to the union of Eric Marshall and Edith D. Doherty Raised by Willie Monroe of Weynoke LA. She was known as (MA) by most who knew her. Armystery was Baptized at a early age by the late Revered I. Mitchell, she was educated at Dawson High School in West Feliciana Parish. Armystery was united in Holy Matrimony on December 23, 1965 to Louis W. Price, Sr. of 54 years he called her (Mistro). Her Loving memories will be cherished by her Daughter Catha Price Gardner-Terry, Son Louis W. Price, Jr. Grandchildren Taylor, Deuntae and Tyryn, Great Grandson Taylen, Sister Mary L. Williams, Brother Preston Jones, Sister in Laws Georgia Marshall, Wanda Price, Brother in Laws Claude R Price, Sr- Connie and Winston Price- Ruth, Aunts Vivian Davis- Percy, Matilda Monroe and Daisy Rowan, Uncle Rubin Marshall, God Daughter Jar'Nae. She was blessed with a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Loving Neighbors and Friends. Celebration of Life Services on Saturday 21, 2020 at !1:00 Immediate family only due to covid-19,vewing will be held from 9:00-10:30 at Greater Mount Canaan Baptist Church 5820 Evangeline St. Baton Rouge, LA 70805. Interment: Southern Memorial Gardens Baton Rouge, LA . Funeral Services entrusted to Carney & Mackey.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
