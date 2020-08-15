Visitation for Arne Martin Christiansen, age 89, of Baker, LA will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary, LA. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Officiating the service will be Father M. Jeffery Bayhi. Arne was born on June 26, 1931 in Tvedestrand, Norway and died August 13, 2020 in Bossier City, LA. He grew up in Norway, served in the Norwegian Merchant Marines and graduated with an engineering degree from Grimstad Maritime Academy. In 1959 he immigrated with his family to New Jersey. In 1978, he took a job with C.F. Industries and moved to New Orleans. He later moved to Baton Rouge and worked as a manager of dock operations for Southern Towing out of Greenville, MS. He was a member of Kairos Prison Ministry in Angola where he was able to share his strong Christian faith. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He enjoyed deer hunting and spending time with his family. Arne was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was always in a good mood and loved to joke with strangers. Arne is preceded in death by his father, Georg William Christiansen, his mother, Margot Emilie Christiansen, and his sister, Elsa Christiansen Anderson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, Jeanette "Joanie" Langlois Hendrix Christiansen of Baker, LA; brothers: Anton Bernt Christiansen of Tvedestrand, Norway and Georg Albert Christiansen of Los Angeles, CA; daughters: Renee' Anne Marie Christiansen and partner, Robert Weiner of Forest Hills, NY and Nina Marie Miller and husband Richard Miller of Bossier City, LA; sons: Arne Christopher Christiansen and wife Melissa Christiansen of Baton Rouge, LA and Jan P. Christiansen and wife, Karla Christiansen of West Monroe, LA; former spouse, Renee Barbro Christiansen; stepsons: Billy Hendrix and his wife Lisa of Alexandria, LA and Chris Hendrix and his wife Jeanne of New Roads, LA; grandchildren: Tia Patron Edmondson, Emily Christiansen, Anna Christiansen, Jakob Christiansen, Christian Patron, Faith Miller, Ramsey Hendrix, Cooper Hendrix, John Mason Hendrix and Chloe Hendrix; great grandchild, Carter Hendrix and numerous nieces and nephews in both America and Norway whom he loved dearly. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jakob Christiansen, Christian Patron, Ramsey Hendrix, Cooper Hendrix, John Mason Hendrix, Richard Miller, Robert Wiener, Trey Edmondson, Jack Mervin, Daniel Moreno, Barry Langlois and Bill Ensminger. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kairos Prison Ministry (www.kairosprisonministry.org
).