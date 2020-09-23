Arno Donnell Grace, Sr., departed this life Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of St. Gabriel, LA. Arno was born April 8, 1965, in Baton Rouge, LA, to Hayward Grace, Jr. and Eva C. Ambeau. "PI", as he was affectionately called, graduated from Sunshine High School in 1984, where he was an exceptional basketball player. He later became a Master Mechanic. He is survived by his only child, Arno Donnell Grace, Jr.; his grandchild, Alleigh D. Grace; four sisters, Elder Antionette Rider, Sheleter Rider, Sheryl Grace and Marla Dickerson; two brothers, Ronald Grace, Sr. and Orlando Ambeau, Sr.; nine uncles; three aunts and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hayward Grace, Jr. and Eva C. Ambeau; his paternal grandparents, Hayward, Sr. and Amanda Grace and his maternal grandparents, Henry and Rose Clark. Visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, from 4-7 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA and a private funeral will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 12 noon, Hall's Celebration Center. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.