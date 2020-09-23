1/1
Arno Donnell Grace Sr.
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arno's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arno Donnell Grace, Sr., departed this life Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of St. Gabriel, LA. Arno was born April 8, 1965, in Baton Rouge, LA, to Hayward Grace, Jr. and Eva C. Ambeau. "PI", as he was affectionately called, graduated from Sunshine High School in 1984, where he was an exceptional basketball player. He later became a Master Mechanic. He is survived by his only child, Arno Donnell Grace, Jr.; his grandchild, Alleigh D. Grace; four sisters, Elder Antionette Rider, Sheleter Rider, Sheryl Grace and Marla Dickerson; two brothers, Ronald Grace, Sr. and Orlando Ambeau, Sr.; nine uncles; three aunts and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hayward Grace, Jr. and Eva C. Ambeau; his paternal grandparents, Hayward, Sr. and Amanda Grace and his maternal grandparents, Henry and Rose Clark. Visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, from 4-7 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA and a private funeral will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 12 noon, Hall's Celebration Center. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral
12:00 PM
Private
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved