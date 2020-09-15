Arnold Burgess Odom entered into eternal rest on September 11, 2020 at the age of 60. Survived by his wife, Della Odom; sons, Huey (Kim) Johnson and Marvin Johnson; 1 sister; 4 brothers; 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Preceded in death by his parents, Lionel, Sr. and Deloris J. Odom. Visitation Wednesday, September 16, 2020 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Dr., Plaquemine, LA. Visitation continues Thursday, September 17, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. Rev. Clyde McNell, Sr. officiating. Interment Israelite Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.