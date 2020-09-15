1/1
Arnold Burgess Odom
Arnold Burgess Odom entered into eternal rest on September 11, 2020 at the age of 60. Survived by his wife, Della Odom; sons, Huey (Kim) Johnson and Marvin Johnson; 1 sister; 4 brothers; 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Preceded in death by his parents, Lionel, Sr. and Deloris J. Odom. Visitation Wednesday, September 16, 2020 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Dr., Plaquemine, LA. Visitation continues Thursday, September 17, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. Rev. Clyde McNell, Sr. officiating. Interment Israelite Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
SEP
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
SEP
17
Service
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
