Arnold John "DJXXXRATED" Davis, Sr., a native of New Orleans and a resident of Baton Rouge. He passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 6:49 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was 46. Visiting at Higher Heights International Ministry, 1011 Bon Marche Drive, Baton Rouge, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until Religious Services at 11:00 am. conducted by Apostles Cardell and Schowanda Michael. Interment in C.F.B.A. Cemetery in Paulina. Survived by his wife, Shelita Jones Davis. His father, Arnold Lowery. His son, Arnold Davis, Jr. Sisters: Lisa Davis (Patrick) Sim and Crystal Davis. Brothers: Manuel and Stephen Davis. Sister-n-law: Lynette Jones. Brothers-in-law: Reginald Jones and Terrence (Kim) Jones, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Davis. His brother-in-law, Calvin Jones. His mother-in-law: Lubertha Jones. His maternal grandmother, Mary Butler Davis. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 8, 2019