1/1
Arnold Joseph "A.J" Berthelot
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnold Joseph "A.J" Berthelot was born November 25, 1936 and passed away July 31, 2020 at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Faye Ann Callegan Berthelot; son, Tim Berthelot and wife Laurie; two daughters, Priscilla B. LeJeune and Joan B. Neyland and husband, Wayne; seven grandchildren, Demi Joseph LeJeune, Megan Teal Berthelot, Brandon Michael Berthelot, Zachary Joseph Berthelot, Leah Amelie Neyland and Emily Ann Neyland; great granddaughter, Rylan Kennedy LeJeune; brother, Alcide Berthlelot and wife Mary. Preceded in death by his father, Adolph Berthelot; mother, Mathilde Clement; father and mother in law, Dewey Sr. and Mable Callegan. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Saturday, August 8th from 10 am until 12:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 1 pm. Interment in Grace Memorial Park. He was a retired Foreman with Coastal Bridge and Construction having worked 50 years in the road construction industry. His jobs included Interstates 10 and 12 as well as many roads throughout the state of Louisiana. He was a man with a big heart who was very faithful and was willing to help anyone. He was blessed with a sharp memory and enjoyed telling stories of his past. His most prized possessions were his children and grandchildren. Paw Paw J was loved and adored by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who were considered family to him. Special thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge for their excellent care these past 10 months and his faithful tribe of neighbors who were always willing to lend a hand. He would never refuse a good card game, a round of dominoes or a good vanilla malt. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 6, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved