Arnold Joseph "A.J" Berthelot was born November 25, 1936 and passed away July 31, 2020 at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Faye Ann Callegan Berthelot; son, Tim Berthelot and wife Laurie; two daughters, Priscilla B. LeJeune and Joan B. Neyland and husband, Wayne; seven grandchildren, Demi Joseph LeJeune, Megan Teal Berthelot, Brandon Michael Berthelot, Zachary Joseph Berthelot, Leah Amelie Neyland and Emily Ann Neyland; great granddaughter, Rylan Kennedy LeJeune; brother, Alcide Berthlelot and wife Mary. Preceded in death by his father, Adolph Berthelot; mother, Mathilde Clement; father and mother in law, Dewey Sr. and Mable Callegan. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Saturday, August 8th from 10 am until 12:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 1 pm. Interment in Grace Memorial Park. He was a retired Foreman with Coastal Bridge and Construction having worked 50 years in the road construction industry. His jobs included Interstates 10 and 12 as well as many roads throughout the state of Louisiana. He was a man with a big heart who was very faithful and was willing to help anyone. He was blessed with a sharp memory and enjoyed telling stories of his past. His most prized possessions were his children and grandchildren. Paw Paw J was loved and adored by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who were considered family to him. Special thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge for their excellent care these past 10 months and his faithful tribe of neighbors who were always willing to lend a hand. He would never refuse a good card game, a round of dominoes or a good vanilla malt. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.