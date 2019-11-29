Arnold J. Poydras Sr. age 58 of Baton Rouge passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Baton Rouge General, Bluebonnet. He was a pastor, a machine operator for the railroad for 22 years and a well known barber. Arnold is survived by his wife Pamela C. Poydras of 34 years through this union there were three sons: Arnold J. Poydras Jr.(Chelsea), Lance Poydras, Brock Poydras (Camile), grandsons, Jayden and Jaxten Poydras, Allen Lands, Desire'e Lands, Bobby Lands. Viewing Monday December 2, 2019 from 9am until religious services at 11 am at Bethany South 10877 Reiger Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70809. Interment in Greenoaks Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019