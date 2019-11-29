Arnold Poydras Sr.

Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
  • "With a heavy hearty may I respectfully express my "Deepest"..."
    - Kevin Morrison
Service Information
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
70802
(225)-383-8891
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethany South
10877 Reiger Rd.
Baton Rouge,, LA
View Map
Obituary
Arnold J. Poydras Sr. age 58 of Baton Rouge passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Baton Rouge General, Bluebonnet. He was a pastor, a machine operator for the railroad for 22 years and a well known barber. Arnold is survived by his wife Pamela C. Poydras of 34 years through this union there were three sons: Arnold J. Poydras Jr.(Chelsea), Lance Poydras, Brock Poydras (Camile), grandsons, Jayden and Jaxten Poydras, Allen Lands, Desire'e Lands, Bobby Lands. Viewing Monday December 2, 2019 from 9am until religious services at 11 am at Bethany South 10877 Reiger Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70809. Interment in Greenoaks Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019
