Arnold W. Ingram Jr.
Arnold W. Ingram, Jr, age 87, resident of Baton Rouge passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Arnold was a volunteer firefighter while residing in South Point, OH and served 17 years with the National Guard Huntington, W.VA. He retired from his position as President of Topaz of LA. Previously, he was a maintenance supervisor with Allied Chemical Corp. He loved boating on the Amite River and having fun at Texas Motor Speedway watching stock car races and cheering his favorite driving teams. Arnold is survived by daughters, Joellen (Steven) Williams and Jackie (Domingo Ramirez) Little. His sisters, Mary Ellen Browne and Leora (Michael) Hardy. Grandchildren Collin Williams and Stephanie (Hillary) Williams Ladner. He is preceded in death by his wife Eleanor Ingram, father Arnold W. Ingram Sr and mother Lois Ingram. The family of Arnold Ingram are indebted to the following group of dedicated women looking after his well-being for the past 10 years: Brandy, Christal, Ebony, Karameicha, Joy and Miss Dee. They brought joy and comfort to him while caring for his health. Also, The Hospice of Baton Rouge for their excellent guidance and support. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Parkinson's Foundation or The Hospice of Baton Rouge. A private Graveside Committal will take place at Resthaven Gardens, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, 70816, Friday June 5, 2020. Please sign the online guestbook or leave a note for the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Committal
Resthaven Gardens
Send Flowers
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
