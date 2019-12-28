Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnolia Theresa Mayeux Mitchell. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Memorial Park 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Greenoaks Memorial Park 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 445 Marquette Ave Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Arnolia Theresa Mayeux Mitchell, a native of Mansura, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, died December 26, 2019, at age of 88. Arnolia was blessed with a large, loving family. She enjoyed caring for and spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a go-getter all her life. She bowled, avidly, twice per week and took great joy in mowing her own lawn, well into her 80's. Her love for life and love for her family will be remembered by all. She was preceded in deather by her husband, Vernon Valentine Mitchell and by her parents, Arnaud and Beatrice Mayeux. She is survived by her children: Paula Coats (Christopher), Anita Joffrion (Ralph, Jr.), Brenda Mitchell (Clay Lemoine), Lisa Rodrique (Charles), Sandra Hebert (Russell, Jr.), Nicole Shreves (Kenneth) and Melanie Mitchell (Barry Milligan); grandchildren: Willem Coats, Dr. Camille Willis (Christian), Christopher Joffrion, Phillip Joffrion (Callan), Ryan Joffrion (Karen), Ethan Joffirion (Margaret), Madeline Joffrion, Maggie Rodrigue, Olivia Cataldo (Jody), Wyatt and Avi Shreves, and Wren and Ian Milligan; great grandchildren: Clara, Bennett and Porter Joffrion, Lillian, Emmalyn and Blanche Joffrion and Jonothan Joffrion. A visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 4-7pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, December 30, 2019, at 2pm at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70806 with burial to immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

