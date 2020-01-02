Arthur Bell, Jr., lovingly nicknamed "AJ", died unexpectedly at home surrounded by his family on December 22, 2019 in Gonzales, Louisiana at the age of 33. He was born on April 3, 1986 to Arthur Bell, Sr., and Dorothea Bell. "AJ" was a 2004 graduate of Lee High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and an employee of Georgia Pacific. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, Erika Matthews Bell; two beautiful daughters, Riley Bell and Winter Bell (Gonzales, LA); a loving mother and devoted father, Dorothea Bell and Arthur Bell, Sr.; one brother, Andre Bell (Prairieville, LA); and a host of loving in-laws, Mother-in-law, Janice Perkins, sisters-in laws, brothers-in-laws, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 6213 Groom Road, Baker, LA. "AJ" will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020