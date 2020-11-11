Arthur Bergeron, age 63, known as "Spock" to many, was born on January 22, 1957 and died on Friday, November 6, 2020 at noon holding his wife, Mollie's hand. The family will host visitation at their home at 209 Rue de Beauville, Napoleonville on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Anne's Church in Napoleonville. Interment will be in St. Anne's Cemetery. The family will receive visitors immediately following the services. Spock is survived by his wife of 38 years Mollie Bergeron, son Joshua Bergeron (Amber Daigle) and 2 granddaughters; Madelyn Grace and Camille Leigh Bergeron, siblings Ginger Bergeron, Jeanne Bergeron and Allen Bergeron. He will be greatly missed by Caroline Ourso who was like a daughter to him and her children Ashton and Addi Ourso. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur Bergeron, Sr. and Patricia Ambrose. He was employed by CF Industries and retired from there after 36 years of service. Spock was genuine and never met a stranger. He enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing and gardening, and as he pursued those interests, he made friends for life. Hunting trips with friends were about eating the delicious food that he was known for cooking as much as the hunt. He loved his LSU Tigers and always enjoyed being in the middle of a tailgate or watch party. He was thrilled to be able to witness 2 of the 3 most recent LSU Football National Championship games in person. Lastly, he devoted his life to Mollie, Josh, and the 2 grandbabies Madelyn and Camille. He spoiled them, loved them and was always thinking of the next thing he could do that was special for them. He was selfless when it came to his family and friends, always ready to help if anybody needed anything. He will be dearly missed by many. Special Thanks and eternal gratitude to the wonderful staff of Heritage Manor in Baton Rouge for the excellent and loving care they gave him during the last months of his life, specifically Caroline Ourso, Magan Miller, Kristina Whitehead, Charetta Ellis and Frank Pennington. Thanks also to Hospice of Baton Rouge and the nurses who cared for him, Katherine, Mindy, Jackie and Hannah. Memorial donations can be made to the LSU Tiger Athletic Foundation in his name. Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

