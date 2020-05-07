Arthur "Mr. RT" Brown
1938 - 2020
Arthur "Mr. RT" Brown, Sr. entered eternal into rest on April 27, 2020 at the age of 81. He was a retired truck driver worked with Boh Brothers for 30 years. He attended barber school at the age of 15 and was the best barber in the parish for over 60 years. He was born on September 11, 1938, to the late Willie Brown Sr and Hilda Washington. Mr. Brown was the husband of the late Doris Gibbs Isaac. To this union, seven children were born Curtis (Sharon); Stephanie (Lance & Lamoul); Kerry (Ceola); Denise (Deon); Belinda, Neilan (Keyoka), Terry Banks and the late Arthur Brown, Jr. Mr. Brown loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the loving grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. He was the Brother of the late Willieola Banks, Melvina Bailey, Willie Brown Jr., Melvin Brown, and Bernal Browns. Mr. Brown is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. A private Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 111 Bethlehem Lane, Braithwaite, LA 70040, Rev. Dr. Michael Wade Jiles, Sr., Officiating. Relatives and friends of the family; members of Bethlehem Baptist and neighboring churches in Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parishes are invited to utilize a drive-through viewing option at CHARBONNET FAMILY SERVICES, 4917 E. JUDGE PEREZ DRIVE, VIOLET LA 70092 ON FRIDAY, MAY 8, 2020 FROM 3 PM TO 6 PM. Please sign online guestbook @ charbonnetfuneralhome.com Charbonnet Family Services, Violet LA 70092 (504) 302-1520.

Published in The Advocate from May 7 to May 8, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
