A retired LSU professor, Dr. Arthur Bruckner II passed away Saturday, May 21, 2011, leaving his family and many friends to remember his unique personality. Dr. Bruckner was born in Phillipsburg, Pa., on Aug. 23, 1929. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian Alden Smith Bruckner and Robert Earll Bruckner. He is survived by sisters, Barbara Buttles, of Severna Park, Md., and Shirley Stump, of LaConner, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews. Dr. Bruckner served in the U.S. Army for 3 years, stationed in the Philippines with the Corps of Engineers. After his service he earned a BIE degree from Georgia Tech followed by MSIE also from Georgia Tech. After this degree he taught at West Virginia University and at St. Louis University before working in Seattle for the Boeing Co. for 3 years. His Ph.D. was completed at Oklahoma State University in 1967, after which he joined LSU where he taught for more than 25 years. During a sabbatical from LSU, Dr. Bruckner taught at the City University of London before returning to LSU to complete his career. He wrote several books and gave papers that were noted worldwide. Dr. Bruckner received many honors and awards throughout his career. A lover of books, classical music, a world traveler and an expert on many subjects, he possessed a deep joy for teaching and a love for his students. He was a popular professor who continued to hear regularly from his former students. Family and friends will miss him as he was blessed with a loving, bright and energetic mind. A family service has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the LSU College of Engineering in his memory. Arrangements by Resthaven Funeral Home, (225) 753-1440. Carreca, Jennie Mae A resident of Greenwell Springs and a native of Sunshine, she died Friday, June 17, 2011, at her home. She was 81 and an employee of Tony's Seafood for more than 15 years. Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., on Monday, June 20, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. She is survived by her daughters, Carol W. Long and her husband, Carroll Dennis Long, of Greenwell Springs, and Debra L. Ferguson and her husband, Andy H. Ferguson, of St. Louis. She is also survived by her sisters, Rita M. Daigle, Geraldine Julia Cash, Annette C. Traylor, Loraine Elizabeth Engles, Beverly Ann Carreca and Margaret Marie DeCoursey; brothers, Basil Joseph Carreca, Kenneth Michael Carreca and Richard Glenn Carreca; and grandchildren, Eddie Lynn Cedotal Jr., Steven Anthony Haley, Drew Bryan Ferguson, Sydney Morgan Ferguson, Richard Thomas Dellucci, Angel Dellucci and Jason Thomas Dellucci.



