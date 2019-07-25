Arthur Campbell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Campbell.
Service Information
Grants Westside Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA
70767
(225)-383-2001
Obituary
Send Flowers

Arthur was a resident of Baton Rouge, and he passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the age of 50. Viewing on Saturday from 9 am until service at 11 am at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Hwy. He is survived by his wife, Rita Campbell; three daughters, Jitisha Campbell, Dominique Campbell and Tiffany Howard; five grandchildren; two sisters, three brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertha Campbell and John Lewis; and two sisters.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.