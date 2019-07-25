Arthur was a resident of Baton Rouge, and he passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the age of 50. Viewing on Saturday from 9 am until service at 11 am at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Hwy. He is survived by his wife, Rita Campbell; three daughters, Jitisha Campbell, Dominique Campbell and Tiffany Howard; five grandchildren; two sisters, three brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertha Campbell and John Lewis; and two sisters.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 27, 2019