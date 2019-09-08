Arthur Clay 'Sampson' Washington, a retired Roofer, Army Veteran and a member of Westgate Church in Port Allen, LA, passed away on September 5, 2019 at the Butterfly Wing Hospice facility of the Baton Rouge General Medical Center. He was 82 years of age and a resident of Port Allen, LA. Viewing at Grant's Westside Funeral Services Friday, September 13 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm. Visiting at the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge at 8470 Goodwood Blvd. on Saturday, September 14, from 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am. Graveyard service will be held Monday, September 16, 11:00 am at the Louisiana National Cemetery at 303 West Mt Pleasant Road in Zachary, LA. He is survived by his children Jeffery, Melissa, Cynthia and Anthony Washington. He was preceded in death by his wife Gracie E. Washington and his parents Roena Galloway and Henry Washington Jr.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 8 to Sept. 16, 2019