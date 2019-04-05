Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Dixon Colley. View Sign

Arthur Dixon Colley, 74, passed away peacefully on March 2nd, in Olympia, Washington. A native of New Orleans, Art was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge. He spent his final two years in Olympia with his daughter Ashley and her family. As a young man, Art graduated from Arthur Dixon Colley, 74, passed away peacefully on March 2nd, in Olympia, Washington. A native of New Orleans, Art was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge. He spent his final two years in Olympia with his daughter Ashley and her family. As a young man, Art graduated from Louisiana State University 's ROTC program with a degree in Civil Engineering, and went on to serve in the US ARMY as a Captain in Korea and Okinawa. Upon his return from military service, he opened Art Colley's Audio Specialities in Baton Rouge - a fixture for decades in from the 1970s through the 2000s. After closing the store, Art went on to work for RW Day for 10+ years before moving to Olympia. Throughout his life, Art constantly engaged in volunteerism. He invested hundreds of hours per year in service to others because he loved seeing what he could do and what it meant to the people he served. In his Army days, he became involved with orphans in Okinawa, whom he talked about fondly throughout his life. In Baton Rouge, he volunteered with the USS KIDD, the Louisiana Art and Science Center, the American Cancer Society, , and others. He provided the audio and video equipment for Tiger Stadium and for Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Connecticut. Art loved dogs, photography, vintage cars, and was an avid boater. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Mary Maude Laird Colley, of New Orleans, Louisiana. He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Colley Joubert, and his grandchildren, Jean-Luc Joubert, Marie Joubert, and Brigitte Joubert of Olympia, Washington. Burial will be at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary with military honors at 11:00 am on April 17th, 2019. A reception to follow the memorial will be held at Southgate, 4005 Nicholson Drive, 2nd floor from 12:00-2:00 pm. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II LSU Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

