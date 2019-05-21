Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Drury Lauck. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Funeral service 11:30 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur Drury Lauck, 74, a native of New Orleans and resident of Baton Rouge passed away on May 20, 2019. A graduate of University of Louisiana at Lafayette, he owned and ran businesses in a variety of fields over the years. From earlier endeavors in oil field services, to being a restauranteur, to his latest venture with his consulting firm, Lauck Land Company, Arthur was a man of many talents. He was at his best cooking for friends and family around the stove or grill, while telling tall tales and elaborate stories to entertain the group. He was always up for a card game of any sort, from casual games around the kitchen table to the serious S.C.U.M. games with his poker buddies. He is survived by: his wife Evelyn Waddell Lauck; his son Benjamin William Lauck, II and wife Dr. Vanessa Tarver Lauck; his grandchildren Benjamin William Lauck, III and Eli Wallace Lauck; his brothers-in-law Jimmie Waddell, and Walter Waddell and wife Lucy; sister-in-law Cheryl Waddell; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: his parents, Benjamin William and Shirley Drury Lauck, Jr.; father-in- law Walter Waddell; mother-in law Ruth Anders Waddell; brother-in-law Wallace Waddell; and sister-in-law Lynn Waddell. A visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, on Thursday, May 23 at 10:00 am until a funeral service at 11:30 am. Burial will follow at Plains Presbyterian Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Plains Presbyterian Memorial Gardens, 22929 Old Scenic Hwy, Zachary, La 70791. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 23, 2019

