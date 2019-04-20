Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Arthur Edward "Hog Dog" Ficklin, Jr. died on Thursday April 18, 2019 at the age of 52. A native of Baton Rouge and a resident of St. Amant, La. Arthur was employed at BASF Corp. as an Instrument and Electrical Planner. Arthur is survived by his wife; Heather Ward Ficklin, Parents; Arthur Edward Ficklin Sr. and Audrey Gautreau Ficklin. Daughters; Brynne Ficklin, Ashlynn Bare and Kyle Keller, Summer Michel and Chance Lambert. Sons; Cody Ficklin and Kurstin Curcio, Darren Ficklin, Austin Bare. Sisters; Jamie Lee and husband Lonny, Jennifer Leblanc and husband Dwight. Grandchildren; Croy Ficklin, Makaya Taylor, Jase Ficklin, Channa Gunney, Jemma Ficklin and Jadelyn Dwyer. Arthur was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents; Sanders and Agnes Gautreau, Paternal Grandparents; Emory and Mary Poche Ficklin. Special cousins; Kyle Ray Ficklin and Dale Buratt. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home-13533 Airline Hwy.-Gonzales, LA. 70737 on Tuesday April 23, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 PM celebrated by Pastor Blake Melancon and Pastor Larry Ficklin. At conclusion of visitation cremation service will follow. Acting as Honorary Pallbearers will be Jonathan Roussel, Brady Diez, Todd Couvillion, Robbie Guedry, Croy Ficklin, Jeff Averett and Dwight Leblanc. Arthur was a graduate from East Ascension High School Class of 1984. Arthur loved his wife, Kids and grandchildren. He loved hunting and fishing with his friends and was loved by all who met him. The family would like to especially thank the Ascension Parish Sheriffs Office Deputies, 5th Ward and St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department and James Leblanc.

