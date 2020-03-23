Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur I. "Arty" Levy Jr.. View Sign Service Information Twin City Funeral Home - Morgan City 412 4th Street Morgan City , LA 70380 (985)-384-7630 Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur I. "Arty" Levy Jr., 86, a resident of Baton Rouge and former resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. Arty was born on February 20, 1934 in Patterson the son of Arthur I. Levy Sr. and Melba Watkins Levy. Arty lived in Morgan City, LA for the majority of his life before retiring to Baton Rouge, LA. He was a graduate of Morgan City High School and the University of Southwestern Louisiana. While in Morgan City he owned and operated Point Marine, Inc. Upon retiring he spent his days traveling the world, collecting antiques and taking care of his home and yard. Arty will be remembered for his gentle nature, genuine smile, and great business mind. He was often seen by his neighbors walking and sharing a "good morning" to all those that passed. Arty was preceded in death by his parents Arthur I. Levy, Sr. and Melba Watkins Levy of Morgan City, his sister Jerry Marie Levy of Austin, TX, and grandson, Wolfe Jacob Levy II of Morgan City. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his three children, daughter Kim Levy Russo and husband Gary Russo, son Arthur I. Levy III and his wife Lisa Levy, son Damon Paul Levy and his wife Stacy Levy and step-daughter Rhonda Kay McRae; six grandchildren, Jacqueline LaCoste and husband Jason LaCoste, Dustin Levy and wife Brandie Levy, Catherine Hales and husband William Hales, Nick Russo and wife Marissa Russo, Lauren Russo and Elizabeth Levy; eight great grandchildren, Catherine "CeCe" Hales, John "Jack" Hales, Madison Levy, Landyn LaCoste, Brileigh LaCoste, Jace LaCoste, Addilyn Levy, Ian Levy; one sister, Glyn Levy Dupont; one brother, Don Francis Levy and wife Lelia Babin Levy. Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services for Mr. Arthur Levy, Jr. will be held privately by the immediate family.

