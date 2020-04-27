Arthur J. Boyd, a lifelong resident of New Orleans, LA. entered into eternal rest, after struggling with COVID-19, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, John Sr. and Getrude W. Boyd. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved companion of 60 years, Catherine Ricard, and children Lydia Boyd, Lisa Byrd (Henry), Rodney Boyd (Sabrina), Karl Ricard (Nequita), Karla Henry (Rodney), Shedrick Boyd (Andrea), David Honore (Lisa), Patrice Williams, Arthur "Michael" Goins (Sylvia), a host of grandchildren, great - grandchildren and 1 step daughter, 2 stepsons and a Godson, Anthony J. Baptiste, as well as a host of other family members. Arthur was also preceded in death by his son Arthur J. Boyd Jr., 7 sisters and 3 brothers. As a result of the present circumstances the funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to St. Ann Shrine in New Orleans, LA. Professional services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors.

